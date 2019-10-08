For example, my minister friend Sharon Smith, once a high school English teacher then a corporate manager before becoming a minister at 50, clearly remembers, as a little girl, going into a bookstore in New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal and after browsing in the children’s section, asking her mother to buy her a Bobbsey Twins book. She eventually read the entire series — 72 books published from 1904 to 1979, according to Wikipedia. These days, in addition to her ministerial duties, which include writing weekly sermons often based on books, Sharon leads a summer book club.