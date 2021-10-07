Cal Thomas: The Pandora papers — as explained through Broadway’s ‘Carnival!’ | GUEST COMMENTARY

In that lyric lies the basic argument by the left when it comes to fairness. Politicians have a vested interest in demonizing the rich because envy of the successful helps solidify their careers in Washington, where they also can become rich. Ask yourself how many Members of Congress arrive as “thousandaires” with annual salaries of $174,000 (leadership gets slightly more) and leave as millionaires. It isn’t because they know how to play the stock market.