“She Said” recounts the journalistic detective work that led to the breakthrough. It’s a compelling story that leaves one pleased to see the good guys — the good “gals,” really — get a win. But let us be clear on the limitations of that win. Indeed, the convergence of those anniversaries speaks eloquently to America’s ongoing irresolution on matters of sexual harassment and assault. Sure, Mr. Weinstein is facing charges, but Mr. Kavanaugh went to the Supreme Court, and Mr. Trump, to the White House.