Make Baltimore safer and ground the spy plane | COMMENTARY

Our city is looking for a completely different message from our police department, especially in light of the consent decree after the death of Freddie Gray and in the wake of the Gun Trace Task Force scandal, where rogue police officers stole from and set up residents. What we want to hear is the police department communicating “we are here to work together with your community to make the neighborhood safe.” There are many ways to communicate that: a police officer out of the patrol car walking the block and interacting with people; a police officer using calm, professional language and demeanor to defuse a tense situation; a police officer identifying someone in need of assistance and calling in the right resources; police officers whose respectful approach has built enough credibility in the community that residents step forward with information to help solve a crime. Fortunately, we actually do have police officers who are trying to send that message every day.