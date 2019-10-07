It is also said that, he who does not know his history is doomed to repeat it. There is no question that some of our youth are grappling for a sense of identity. What is more, they are acting out their lack of self awareness in self destructive ways affecting those of us around them. I highly recommend that Baltimore City Government establish an African American Commission to help infuse, incorporate and focus solely on black culture, history, consciousness, awareness and pride into policies, events and activities, particularly AFRAM. I am confident that this can only help turn the tide of violence within our city. Our children are black first and without a solid foundation, they will be lost.