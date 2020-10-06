Maggie McIntosh: Maryland sports gambling revenue will go to schools | COMMENTARY

It is true that the General Assembly still has work to do when we resume in January to hammer out the details of how revenue from sports gambling would be dispersed. But we can’t delay sports gambling as our children and teachers, because of COVID-19, have already been working for half a year under even more challenging circumstances than we faced when we passed the Kirwan Commission recommendations to increase education funding with bipartisan support last session. We need the revenue from sports gambling to help improve education in Maryland.