Mental health crises not the job of police | COMMENTARY

Having mental health staff serve as first responders to ensure better outcomes for our fellow citizens experiencing a mental health crisis is critical. The International Bipolar Foundation has said that nationwide at least 25% of people who are shot and killed by police officers suffer from acute mental illness at the time of their death. People with untreated mental illness are 16 times more likely to be fatally shot during an encounter with police than people with their mental illnesses under control. These are unacceptable outcomes and we can do better.