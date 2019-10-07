Focusing on a labor perspective, there are lots of ways to demonstrate a Golden Rule commitment. Ending anti-union campaigns at all locations of the enterprise might be at the top of a long list that would also include real living wages reflecting local costs of living, worker engagement to help ensure safe and healthy workplaces, strong anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policies and practices, and enforceable codes of conduct designed to honor the dignity of all members of the workforce. For companies that contract out or franchise parts of their operations, these standards would apply to components. And for global companies, worker rights would be enforced at all levels in the supply chain, through mechanisms like those used by the worker-driven social responsibility network.