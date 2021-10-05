With the Taliban in charge, what will happen to Afghanistan’s women? | GUEST COMMENTARY

In Afghanistan, violation of women’s rights embedded in Shariah extends beyond education. Tribal customs infringe upon women’s rights to financial security, to make decisions, their physical integrity, and above all, the sanctity of their life. Such practices are a consequence of culture but are erroneously attributed to Islam. As an example, the Quran states that at the time of marriage, a man must give his bride a monetary gift which is hers to keep (Quran 4:24-25). However, in Afghanistan — and in other Muslim cultures as well — it has been replaced by the “bride price,” where the bride’s father is the recipient of the gift. She has been bought and is now owned, deprived of her God-given right to financial security. Other examples are violence against women, honor killing, forced marriage, and limitations on freedom to divorce, all in violation of the objectives of Shariah, but in keeping with tribal customs.