With the Taliban in charge, what will happen to Afghanistan’s women? | GUEST COMMENTARY

As the Taliban took over Afghanistan, like many others, I, a Muslim woman, also worried about the fate of women. The Taliban have stated that women’s rights will be honored within the boundaries of Shariah. But the question is: whose interpretation of Islam?
As a public speaker on Shariah, sometimes defined as religious law or guidance, my audience is often surprised when I inform them that the Arabic term Shariah means: a path to water. In the desert vernacular, it is the path to sustenance. In religious terms, it is the path you take to quench your spiritual thirst, or the right way. Shariah is a set of commands ordained by God in The Quran. It is an eternal set of values rooted in the desire to benefit the individual and the community.
In his book, “Defining Islamic Statehood: Measuring and Indexing Contemporary Muslim States,” Imam Feisal A. Rauf outlines six objectives of Sharia: protecting the right to an education, life, family, wealth and property, religion, and human rights.
It is the responsibility of a governing authority in Muslim-majority countries to strive to achieve these objectives for all people — men, women and children — and for individuals to honor the laws that protect those rights.
The right to an education has its origin in the first verse of the Quran revealed to Prophet Muhammad, where God urges mankind to seek knowledge: “Read! In the name of thy Sustainer, who has created, created humankind out of a germ cell! Read — for thy Sustainer is the Most Bountiful One who has taught the use of the pen, taught humankind what he knew not.” (Quran 96:1-5). Leadership of women is celebrated in the Quran in the story of Queen of Sheba. (Quran 27:22-45)
The Prophet Muhammad exemplified God’s commandment when he said: “Seeking knowledge is obligatory upon every Muslim.” In equating women with men in achieving knowledge, he advised his followers that after his death, if religious questions arose, they should take it up with his wife Aisha. After his death, Aisha was regarded as the most reliable source of Islamic knowledge. His first wife, Khadija, was a businesswoman; she was his employer and his boss. His widow, Aisha, commanded an army in battle.
In accordance with Shariah, in recent decades, 13 Muslim women have served as prime ministers or presidents in Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Kosovo, North Cyprus, Senegal, Mauritius, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, Mali, Tanzania and Singapore. And as of last week, a Tunisian woman joins the list. In Pakistan, where I was born and raised, where my sister is an attorney at the Supreme Court and where female fighter pilots serve in the Air Force, people twice elected Benazir Bhutto as prime minister.
Yet, in Afghanistan, culture and tribalism prevails over religion, eroding the civil and human rights of the populace, particularly women. When tribal leaders invoke the term Shariah, they are simply invoking their cultural traditions. Depriving women of the opportunity for an education, to hold jobs or seek leadership positions, has no place in Shariah. The Taliban are preventing women from exercising their God-given rights to an education.
In Afghanistan, violation of women’s rights embedded in Shariah extends beyond education. Tribal customs infringe upon women’s rights to financial security, to make decisions, their physical integrity, and above all, the sanctity of their life. Such practices are a consequence of culture but are erroneously attributed to Islam. As an example, the Quran states that at the time of marriage, a man must give his bride a monetary gift which is hers to keep (Quran 4:24-25). However, in Afghanistan — and in other Muslim cultures as well — it has been replaced by the “bride price,” where the bride’s father is the recipient of the gift. She has been bought and is now owned, deprived of her God-given right to financial security. Other examples are violence against women, honor killing, forced marriage, and limitations on freedom to divorce, all in violation of the objectives of Shariah, but in keeping with tribal customs.
And therein lies the irony of the Taliban who claim that a woman has a lesser status, is to be restrained in advancing herself, is incapable of assuming leadership positions, and her place is in the home and only in the home. To attribute this to Shariah, is disingenuous.
Sabeeha Rehman (sabeeharehmannyc@gmail.com) is the co-author with Walter Ruby of “We Refuse to be Enemies. How Muslims and Jews Can Make Peace, One Friendship at A Time,” (Arcade, 2021), and author of “Threading My Prayer Rug: One Woman’s Journey From Pakistani Muslim to American Muslim” (Arcade, 2016).