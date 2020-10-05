Pandemic prosecution limitations are hurting sex trafficking outreach efforts | COMMENTARY

I’m reminded of the young woman I was asked to speak with at the police department last week. She had been arrested for a charge unrelated to what looked to be prostitution. However, we learned that she was being sex trafficked. We also learned that she is an active drug user and pregnant. This is a woman who was in need of support and safety for herself and her unborn baby. Had she not caught another charge, we might never have reached her — and she might not have been able to try something different.