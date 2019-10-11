When I shared my difficulty returning to civilian life with my cousin, Jeff, he sent me a text that put it all in perspective. “That old cliché that it’s a marathon not a sprint actually doesn’t work because it is both. You just went through the sprint and now you face the marathon. You can expend the energy short term but now you are expected to sustain that energy over a longer period. If it wasn’t that you have no choice, it would be impossible.”