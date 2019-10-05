According to a still anonymous "whistleblower," who wrote a multi-page "complaint" about a phone call between President Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky that he or she heard about secondhand from another unnamed person, President Trump held back military aide to Ukraine until "dirt" on Joe Biden and his son Hunter could be provided. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company, which paid him $3.1 million over a 16-month period. This when his father was vice president of the United States and, according to Bloomberg, pursing "...an anti-corruption policy in Ukraine ... that included a call for the resignation of the country's top prosecutor who had previously investigated Burisma."