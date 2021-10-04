Pediatrician: Instead of quarantining large groups of students, MD should implement proactive ‘test to stay’ strategy | COMMENTARY

It is time for Maryland to take a proactive and standardized approach to keeping children in schools. Fortunately, we already have a statewide mask mandate. What we need now is a more robust school-based rapid antigen testing program known as “test to stay.” The program starts with the presumption to keep kids in school and gives any asymptomatic child who was a close contact of a COVID-19 case due to in-school exposure an option to undergo daily rapid antigen testing for 7 days following exposure — instead of being sent home for 7 to 10 days and missing school. Finally, we need to better define consistently what truly is an exposure: Is it every child in a class? Or just the ones who are nearby and unmasked? Or better yet: We do not even worry about that and just test all the kids regularly and keep them in school.