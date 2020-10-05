Poultry workers feel unprotected from COVID-19 | COMMENTARY

In the race to keep up production during the pandemic, the industry has been cutting corners, disregarding safety recommendations and keeping workers in the dark. The result is that poultry and meat plants are hot spots for COVID-19 in the U.S., including here in Maryland. Thousands of infections, hundreds of deaths and a dark shadow on communities of hard-working families. One estimate from July is that among workers across the country there have been roughly 57,782 confirmed coronavirus cases and 248 who have died.