US expulsion of Haitian asylum seekers a ‘moral failure’ | COMMENTARY

While there appears to be no political consequences for the Biden administration, save for a stern statement from the head of the UN Refugee Agency, the moral failure is clear. Under U.S. law, people who are physically present in the United States or who arrive in the United States (no matter how they arrive) may request asylum and should be given the chance to make the case that they have a credible fear of persecution or fear for their lives if they return to their country of origin. The Haitians who had gathered in Del Rio, Texas, asked for nothing more than an opportunity to realize their right to request protection in the United States. Yet many were expelled by the United States back to Haiti, where gangs pose a constant threat that the government is unwilling or unable to address. This included dozens of children, who were deposited by U.S. officials in Port-au-Prince without confirming that they were Haitian citizens. Others were sent to Mexico, where they also face violence, racial discrimination and financial insecurity.