Breonna Taylor and the problem with grand juries | COMMENTARY

Because of the secrecy of grand jury proceedings (ostensibly to protect those who are wrongly accused), what is less known is that the cards are stacked overwhelmingly in favor of the prosecutor who is the only lawyer in the grand jury room and directs the proceedings. He or she determines what evidence to present (and not present) and unlike courtroom trials to determine the defendant’s guilt or innocence, hearsay evidence is admissible in the grand jury, and there is no right to confront and cross-examine witnesses. The prosecutor is the one who drafts the indictment and determines which charge to be considered by the grand jury. The defendant has no one to present his side of the case or challenge the evidence, nor is the defendant’s lawyer permitted to address the grand jury to present their own interpretation of the evidence. In some jurisdictions, grand jury proceedings are not even transcribed without a court order.