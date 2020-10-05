It’s time Maryland allow beer and wine be sold at grocery, drug and convenience stores | COMMENTARY

The chief opponent of this legislation, the Maryland State Licensed Beverage Association (MSLBA), is a powerful special interest organization that has successfully scared our lawmakers into thinking this legislation will be the death of the local liquor retailer. But this hasn’t proven to be true in any other state that already has chain sales. The MSLBA has only a few hundred members out of the approximately 2,900 retail liquor outlets in Maryland. Even if it supports the greater good, the MSLBA will continue to fight this change for their own perceived strength and benefit.