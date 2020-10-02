’Don’t hate the player, hate the game’ when it comes to Trump’s taxes | COMMENTARY

Take Mr. Trump out of it for a second. Do you claim dependents on your taxes? Do you write off business expenses? Do you do whatever you can within the bounds of the law to lower your tax burden? Assuming the answer is “yes,” do you think that makes you less of a patriot than someone who deliberately pays more than they owe? More to the point: Do you know anyone who, in an abundance of patriotic zeal, actually pays more than they owe? I don’t.