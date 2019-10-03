Today is an exciting time to live and work in Towson. Baltimore County’s hub has seen a whirlwind of development in recent years, with numerous construction cranes dotting the skyline. From the Cinemark movie theater complex to Towson Row to the new apartments on the Towson Circle, downtown Towson has changed dramatically over the last five years. As president of the Campus Hills Community Association in Towson, I have seen these changes firsthand. This growth presents both a unique opportunity and a new set of challenges for the suburb — challenges that the county and state government must address to ensure that the new growth benefits all, and not just a select few, of central Baltimore County’s residents.