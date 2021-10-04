A common thread for survivors of sexual violence: not being believed | COMMENTARY

Survivors of sexual violence often don’t know how to access the help they need and must fight to be heard. For many, the risks of that fight are too much to bear. Survivors face intense scrutiny, reputational damage, financial burdens and the retraumatizing process of telling their story repeatedly while trying to get someone to just believe them. Survivors who are children or teens have no resources to pursue justice on their own; they rely on the adults around them to listen, take them seriously and act. When that doesn’t happen, the systems society created to protect them have failed. When the systems fail them, we all fail them — it is a system we created.