A common thread for survivors of sexual violence: not being believed | COMMENTARY

“We have been failed, and we deserve answers.”
These are the words of Simone Biles, one of the greatest athletes of all time, in her recent testimony to Congress about the utter failure of systems at every level to protect athletes from USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who sexually abused over 200 gymnasts. As Ms. Biles pointed out, the victims, mostly children and teens at the time of the abuse, could not even rely on the FBI to take serious, swift action after abuse was reported. Sadly, in many cases their own parents didn’t believe them.
“It’s been going on for years, and nobody is saying anything.”
These are the words of a junior at Mervo High School in Baltimore, a survivor who participated in last week’s walk out in response to sexual assault allegations that students say the school district has not addressed. She continued, “everyone is just brushing it off their shoulder like it doesn’t matter.”
The common thread that often weaves survivors of sexual violence together is not being believed. How can it be that we live in a world where sexual violence is still so routinely disregarded? Whether the perpetrator is an adult abusing a child or a student assaulting a peer, the victim is often met with similar resistance — no one believes them or those who do are more interested in keeping it quiet than addressing it.
Survivors of sexual violence often don’t know how to access the help they need and must fight to be heard. For many, the risks of that fight are too much to bear. Survivors face intense scrutiny, reputational damage, financial burdens and the retraumatizing process of telling their story repeatedly while trying to get someone to just believe them. Survivors who are children or teens have no resources to pursue justice on their own; they rely on the adults around them to listen, take them seriously and act. When that doesn’t happen, the systems society created to protect them have failed. When the systems fail them, we all fail them — it is a system we created.
When a survivor of child abuse or sexual assault comes forward decades later, the depressingly predictable response is still: Why didn’t you tell someone sooner? Why did you wait so long to come forward? Yet, we see children and young people coming forward time and time again, only to be dismissed. We need to start asking ourselves why we are making it so difficult for survivors to be heard.
As the rape crisis center for Baltimore City and Baltimore County, TurnAround Inc. works with survivors every day. We see their pain, we hear it in their stories, we feel their outrage and desperation. We see seemingly endless systemic failures buffered by cultural norms that make sexual violence an afterthought and accountability a rare event. To those survivors who are reaching out, fighting to be heard, and to those who suffer in silence: We believe you. We are here for you. Call us any time, day or night, at 443-279-0379. Text us at 410-498-5956. And to those who operate systems that need and want to do better by survivors, let us be a resource to you.
Amanda Rodriguez is executive director of TurnAround Inc., where Jean Henningsen is director of strategic initiatives.