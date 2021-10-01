UMD president: Quantum physics will revolutionize the DMV region | COMMENTARY

I will, however, brag about how researchers at the University of Maryland have been working in different areas of quantum for more than three decades. Currently, we have 200 scientists — one of the largest concentrations of quantum talent in the world — combining physics, chemistry, computer science, mathematics, engineering and materials science to advance our understanding of quantum and how it could lead to new technology and applications. Add to that seven interdisciplinary quantum-focused centers and collaborations with federal agencies, industry leaders and research institutions around the world. Not to mention, IonQ, which is headquartered in our Discovery District in College Park and debuted on the stock market as NYSE: IONQ through a transaction that valued the company at $2 billion.