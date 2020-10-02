Presidential debates not a good teaching moment | COMMENTARY

But these are not normal times. What occurred at the most recent debate was not a teaching moment. It reflected the worst of what we are. And so, as I stand in front of my virtual chalkboard, trying to decide if I should try to wade through the monstrosity of childlike tantrums to lay bare the issues in order to have my students discuss them as I would in a normal election year, I have decided that like Mrs. Goree, I cannot do that in good conscience. And as much as it pains me, I know that the best choice, the political choice and the moral choice is to simply not engage in the chaos. I will not ask my students to watch these debates because they are not actual debates. There is no point-counterpoint. It is simply mayhem. A reflection of the worst that we can be.