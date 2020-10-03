The pandemic is hurting tourism | COMMENTARY

Some have seen their revenue vanish entirely, and since many are seasonal businesses, they now face the overwhelming prospect of a long and uncertain winter. State and federal assistance in the form of grants and loans, as well as unemployment benefits, have provided a critical lifeline, but those sources of aid are beginning to run dry. And now, even as the infection rate and death toll continue to climb, hotels, restaurants, shops, museums, and attractions are finding themselves forced to choose between reopening before it’s responsible to do so, risking the health of employees and customers alike, or remaining closed at the risk of never reopening. It’s an impossible decision that no business owner should ever have to make.