A letter from the days of the Spanish flu | COMMENTARY

We recently came across the above letter, written to our grandparents as they mourned their baby boy, the uncle we would never know. Like much of the country at the time, our grandparents were suffering through a pandemic like the one we are experiencing now, more than 100 years later. As 7-month old Donald was dying from the flu on a remote farm 180 miles to the west near the Mason-Dixon Line, our great-great uncle, Dr. Benjamin Franklin Royer, labored in Philadelphia as acting director of health for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Uncle Frank, as he was known to us, was born on the same farm where Donald lived his too-short life, where our parents would get to grow up, and where we got to spend some of our happiest days as children. Uncle Frank’s decision to become a doctor and to study diphtheria was most likely inspired by his own mother’s grief, having lost four of her brothers and sisters to illness before reaching the age of 10.