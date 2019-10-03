Further evidence that right-wing extremism may be waning can be found in the ascendance of centrist, internationalist and forward-looking parties that began with the victory of Emmanuel Macron and his new party, En Marche, in 2017. Last week, former prime minister Matteo Renzi launched his own new party, Italia Viva, as a putative Italian version of En Marche (even though this may hurt the Democrats, his old party). Albert Rivera’s center-right Ciudadanos (or Citizens) Party in Spain also sees itself as an alternative to the traditional or more extreme right and left. And in Britain, the centrist Liberal Democrats are benefiting from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s chaotic death march toward Brexit and the Labour Party’s dalliance with Marxism (and anti-Semitism).