To reduce crime, we need jobs. To create more jobs, we need more businesses and property taxes that families can afford. High taxes are a deterrent to both business and residents under the best of circumstances; they are decisive when crime is high and people are leaving. During the town hall, it was clear that Mr. Vignarajah has a plan for the most pressing issues facing Baltimore, talking effortlessly on a range of topics from reducing crime and rooting out corruption to improving schools and repairing infrastructure. I also witnessed what we most remember (and miss) about Mayor Donald Schaefer, a sense of real urgency and the corresponding clarion call to “do it now,” to fix it now, to start it now.