The mainstream media appear to be rallying in support of the whistleblower, but that is not always the case. When I testified as a whistleblower against the confirmation of Robert M. Gates as director of CIA, I provided background information to a reporter for of the New York Times in order to counter the misinformation from the White House designed to compromise my credibility. When it became apparent that Mr. Gates would eventually be confirmed, the reporter stopped reporting my information. She explained that whistleblowers are good sources only in the short run, while journalists had to rely on high-level government officers for long-term access and should not gratuitously offend them.