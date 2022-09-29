Summer learning program in Baltimore ‘tremendously innovative and effective’ | GUEST COMMENTARY

Now that school has started back up across the country, I am reflecting on this summer when I, along with 19 afterschool and summer learning professionals from South Carolina, journeyed to Baltimore, not with the primary intention of feasting on crabs (though they were tasty) or rooting for the Orioles during a winning streak, but instead with the purpose of observing a summer learning program garnering national acclaim for Baltimore City Public Schools.

Our traveling group of teachers and administrators, school district leaders and nonprofit executives are fellows of SCALE, South Carolina Afterschool Leaders Empowered, a program of the Riley Institute at Furman University. Across the country, afterschool and summer learning programs engage and energize students, build positive relationships and instill a deep love of learning that transcends the school day. Back in South Carolina, SCALE equips leaders with the tools and frameworks they need to grow and expand high-quality afterschool and summer learning programming across the state. We believe there’s a lot we can learn from one another, and Baltimore, you’ve got a tremendously innovative and effective program right under your nose.

Advertisement

During our visit to the Henderson-Hopkins School in East Baltimore, the Summer Arts for Learning Academy (SALA) was in full swing. We saw learning coming to life through the arts: students using songs to learn math, weaving paper to explore area and perimeter, mixing watercolors to understand ratio and practicing grammar rules through dance.

Our group arrived hoping to be impressed. Instead, we were blown away.

Advertisement

SALA, an Arts for Learning Maryland program, uses an arts-integration approach for teaching and learning at nine Baltimore City public schools. The nonprofit trains professional artists and pairs them with classroom teachers to co-develop and co-teach classes.

The SALA students were clearly engaged — so engaged that even with 19 note-taking adults visiting their classrooms, they were on task, well-behaved, and focused on the lessons. There was an electric, positive energy in the air.

Learning new content is often daunting, but at SALA, students could easily explain the concepts they were learning through art to their adult visitors. They were excited to be in school — in the summer!

Our fellows were equally excited to observe how successfully the artists and teachers worked together. Unlike many art-related programs, where artists visit a classroom for a brief, one-time experience, SALA artists and teachers worked as a team. They reinforced concepts and ideas and were intentional in how they related to each other and their students. It was clear they had been trained in the techniques and approaches that made their partnership work.

The visit provided our fellows from South Carolina with a great example for how school districts and external partners can effectively work together. We saw a mutually beneficial, trusting relationship built on a solid plan for how and what to teach, with great communication throughout. The school district and their partner trusted each other to do what they each do best, which we’ve learned is so important in the afterschool field.

These lessons learned from SALA could have value for districts and educators all year long, in the classroom and beyond the classroom, when school’s out and when it’s in. In fact, a recent Gallup student poll in South Carolina showed that arts integration can help neutralize the effects of poverty by increasing student engagement, hope, entrepreneurial aspiration, and career and financial literacy. If students, teachers and afterschool leaders are enthusiastic and invested in the process they will create a supportive learning community, no matter the season or time of day.

Through arts integration, Baltimore schools are showing a way to give students opportunities to be expressive and make personal, meaningful connections to academic content. They are taking ownership of their learning and their individual academic paths. Just as important, programs like SALA are encouraging teachers to be creative and tap into what excites them about education and to incorporate that into the classroom. And Baltimore schools are showing that training and collaboration around fun, interesting learning experiences can result in engaged students, improved behavior, and stronger hooks to latch onto academic content.

Infusing arts into traditional academic curriculum — whether during the summer, afterschool, or as part of the school day — doesn’t have to be complicated, it just needs to be intentional and deliberate in providing interesting and joyful access to education content. The SCALE fellows were fortunate to witness that firsthand at SALA.

Advertisement

Amy Keely (amy.keely@furman.edu) is the Riley Institute’s Director of South Carolina Afterschool Leaders Empowered (SCALE).