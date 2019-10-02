The most recent non-negotiable offer made by Gov. Larry Hogan for the settlement of decades of inequitable funding of this state’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) is beyond unreasonable and could be more appropriately termed disrespectful. When it comes to righting past wrongs enacted upon people of color, the response has always been less than fair when left up to white leadership. Mr. Hogan has offered what I would expect from someone who has no real sense of the value provided to our nation by HBCUs.