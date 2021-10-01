Raising cigarette tax will further stress relationship between police, vulnerable communities | COMMENTARY

It took years and many resources to address the illicit markets that thrived in the wake of the 2009 tax. Those issues have not gone away, and they include people of color being targeted for the use of these legal products. Only months ago, police in Ocean City used what appeared to be excessive force against a young Black man for using an e-cigarette. It caused a community uproar. At the time, Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones tweeted, the “video from this weekend in Ocean City is deeply disturbing. Vaping on the Boardwalk is not a criminal offense. Black and brown children should not be Tased while their hands are up.” But as the NAACP Maryland State Conference noted, this “incident along with other videos show a consistent pattern of assaults on African Americans.”