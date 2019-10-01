Standing up for racial justice is always commendable. But those on whose behalf one is standing need to be heard. What makes Mr. Sorkin’s version of Mockingbird palatable in these times is that, unlike in the novel or the movie, Calpurnia (superbly played by the actress LaTanya Richardson Jackson) is not just a quiet servant. She stands up to Atticus and tries to set him straight on the matter of deep-seated racism and its mauling of justice. She tells him that while he insists on respecting Maycomb’s racists and giving them the benefit of the doubt, he is actually disrespecting people like her.