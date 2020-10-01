Racing subsidies to keep Preakness in Baltimore are not worth the debt they will create | COMMENTARY

Unfortunately, the only thing likely to grow when this “economic growth” plan is implemented is the size of Maryland’s debt. The legislation authorizes the state to issue $375 million in 30-year bonds to rebuild Maryland’s two dilapidated horse racetracks: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore and Laurel Park in Anne Arundel County. Both tracks, currently owned by the Stronach Group, a Canadian company, will be transferred to each local government or to the Maryland Stadium Authority, thereby shifting all financial risks of the project to the state.