Like and good watering hole, the place featured an array of sundry characters. There was Lester, so inebriated that he once left his false teeth on the bar (it took him a day to recall where he might have left them). There was Lynn, who mocked the know-it-all dolts while on occasion delighting the crowd with her operatic version of “Break it to Me Gently.” For several years the bar offered a football pool for regular customers; it was fun (and probably illegal). The fanatical men would read arcane details in sports pages from three or four different newspapers before making their picks. Gaye, another character, sipped her beer and chose the team whose city she felt sorry for or whose quarterback seemed most handsome. Turns out that Gaye won more often than the guys.