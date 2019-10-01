Like I said before, I never thought about the fact that I couldn’t take hormonal birth control as a big deal. Other than a couple spots on my face around that time of the month and a bad bout of cramps every once in a while, I’m not bothered by the lack of it in my life. However, the more pervasive the pill becomes, the more I feel less “normal,” less like a true woman. This issue brings up the debate of sex vs. gender. Yes, I am biologically a woman and I identify as a woman, but are companies pushing hormonal birth control to try to control the gender debate, or is it merely just a money-grab? What happens to people who do not identify as women, but still require hormonal birth control? I ask these questions because I wonder if I feel like less of a woman, what is society doing to everyone else?