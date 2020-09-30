Baltimore needs to stick with the plan of letting the Wheelabrator trash incinerator close | COMMENTARY

Expecting Wheelabrator to last another five to 10 years under a new contract is unrealistic and risks the city being on the hook for major costly repairs. Zero waste alternatives are realistic. There’s a landfill at the end of the pipe in any scenario. Rather than burn to reduce waste in landfills, zero waste solutions can reduce waste just as much, while creating more jobs and less pollution. The city’s been working for over six years to permit an expansion of their publicly-owned Quarantine Road Landfill. Once expanded, there will be room for the city’s (unburned) trash until around 2040, so long as the waste reduction recommendations in the city’s new solid waste master plan are followed.