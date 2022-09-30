Going coed: Maryland’s Notre Dame read the ‘signs of the times’ | GUEST COMMENTARY

The School Sisters of Notre Dame (SSND) throughout our history have always read and responded to the signs of the times. The state of our society today (think about our city, our country, our world) calls us to change. With a deep sense of responsibility for both the legacy and the future of NDMU, I believe that we should offer our transformative education to everyone who seeks it — women and men alike. I urge all those who value this university as I do to embrace our decision to transition Notre Dame of Maryland University to become a wholly coeducational institution.

I would like to take a long-term perspective on NDMU trustees’ decision to “go coed” in the undergraduate Women’s College. Our history is an important factor. From the beginning, our mission was to bring transformative education to girls and women. The world we lived in demanded a counterweight to the continual sidelining of women.

Advertisement

In the late 1860′s, we purchased a beautiful tract of land on North Charles Street, then a dirt road, two miles north of the city. In 1871, we opened Notre Dame of Maryland, an elementary and high school for girls. In 1895, we received a charter to award the Bachelor’s degree to our women students, and the College of Notre Dame of Maryland began its mission.

This passion to give women a transformative education has been strong for 127 years. However, our world has changed significantly in those 127 years. During all these years, women made great strides toward attaining equity and equality in every area of society. Yes, more needs to be done. But 1895 and 2022 are worlds apart.

Advertisement

During the 21 years of my presidency, men were invited to join our Weekend College, and our master’s degree programs. Many responded. But the faculty who taught in our Women’s College kept focused on its mission: transformative education in an atmosphere that promoted women. In subsequent years, when Notre Dame achieved university status and began Ph.D. programs, the Women’s College stayed strong in its mission.

However, years ago we saw ominous signs that women’s colleges were not the choice of most young girls. Those signs have become clearer year by year. We feel the effect. Our students are getting an excellent education, and they revel in the individual attention they receive to attain their goals. But we need strong enrollment to achieve our goals as educators.

New eras force new decisions. I think of poet Robert Frost’s brief, poignant poem, “Nothing Gold Can Stay.” The University Trustees studied the facts and did their fiduciary duty. They took the only option possible: open our undergraduate college to men, and thereby create a college for women and men who want our transformative education.

Many of our students and our alumnae are angry because they were not consulted. I understand that. Many are sad. I, too, am sad. But the facts forced the decision. When due diligence is done, and the facts lead to only one alternative, to consult and ask opinions is a charade.

Trustees hold an institution “in trust.” That is their duty. They are carefully selected, and we rely on them. They have done their homework and made a difficult decision. I believe that total coeducation is the right path for NDMU in this era. I rely on the charism of the SSNDs — unity — to bring all concerned together in support of this decision that will enrich the lives of women and men for a long, long time.

Kathleen Feeley (kfeeley@ndm.edu) is a member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame and president emerita of Notre Dame of Maryland University.