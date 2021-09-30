Gen. Milley’s concerns about Trump underscore need for nuclear guardrails on president | COMMENTARY

The Markey-Lieu proposal in front of Congress is not to eliminate the option of first use of nuclear weapons, but to clarify that the president does not have the power to do so without congressional approval. Were it to pass, the type of troubling chain of command issue the Senate and House Armed Services committees are interested in would likely be ameliorated. It could also reduce the anxieties and potential preemptive and escalatory actions of an adversary who might be unsure what to expect from America’s commander-in-chief.