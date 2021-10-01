East Coast American’s warring over the dates 1619 and 1776 should take a look at 1848 out West | COMMENTARY

California’s defenders have long pointed to its ban against slavery in its 1850 constitution, 15 years before the United States prohibited slavery in 1865. But many horrors of the 19th-century West have never gone away. Mass incarceration remains a fact of life. The powerful police and sheriff’s departments that originated in that era still do violence, often with impunity, to people of color. Violence and hatred against people of Asian heritage is on the rise again. The Southern border is still militarized, and it is still used as an excuse to deny the rights of migrants and their loved ones. And wage slavery is as 21st-century as an Amazon warehouse.