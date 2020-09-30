Those who favor zero waste in Baltimore should partner with Wheelabrator | COMMENTARY

Those who favor zero waste should partner with Wheelabrator. Working with our congregants, Wheelabrator Baltimore has established a team of “green ambassadors” that have knocked on thousands of doors to educate city residents about recycling. The company has distributed more than 1,400 free recycling bins citywide. And each year the company recycles tens of thousands of tons of metals that are delivered to its facility and would otherwise go unrecycled: all this in addition to hauling away thousands of gallons of trash on our streets during weekly community cleanups.