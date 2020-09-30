Baltimore City Council needs to protect hotel workers | COMMENTARY

I am not fighting only for myself. I am fighting for the many thousands of Baltimore hospitality workers who are also out of work. We know that it may be many more months until people are able to plan the large events our industry depends on. We are wondering what will come next for ourselves and our families. All we are asking, in the midst of this uncertainty, is for the right to go back to the jobs we have dedicated our lives to when that business does return. The Baltimore City Council has the chance to stand with us. I hope they make the right decision.