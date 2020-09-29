Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s last dying wish and the threat to the legitimacy of the court | COMMENTARY

I would like to believe Justice Scalia would join his friend in urging our senators to extend the same courtesy to Justice Ginsburg that he was ultimately accorded, to have a successor confirmed only after the people have spoken. For he would understand that Justice Ginsburg’s parting wish was never about her legacy, but about the legitimacy of the court. It was the desperate plea of an American patriot, witnessing with her closing eyes a country riven by race and class and politics and summoning the nation’s better angels when we need it most.