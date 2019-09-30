Baltimore mayor: squeegee debate missing youth voices

“People think we like being out there, but we don’t,” the Edmondson Village resident told me during a recent meeting at City Hall. “It's not easy on hot days, and a lot of times you just want to go home and say ‘forget this,’ but you can't because you need to make money. So, I'm in a situation where I am sitting in class at the end of the day and the only way I can guarantee I'll eat the next day is by going outside on the streets.”