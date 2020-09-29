Repeal Hyde Amendment and expand federal funding of abortions | COMMENTARY

I will never forget a couple I met a few years ago; they were both employed by the federal government and had just found out that their much-desired pregnancy had heart and brain defects that were not compatible with life. They drove from two hours away after calling around to seek options to end the pregnancy that they could afford. They were devastated that, because of the Hyde Amendment, the health insurance they paid into would not cover the procedure. Instead, they would be forced to dip into their life savings to end this pregnancy rather than keeping that money to invest in their next child and their future family.