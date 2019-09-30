Curbing online harassment in Md. through legislation, kindness

In the summer of 2011, Grace McComas of Howard County was subpoenaed as a witness against a young man who had hurt her. He quickly began a sustained and vicious campaign of targeted harassment. Because he used Facebook and Twitter, both Grace and her peers could see his vile posts, such as, “Snitches need to have their fingers cut off one by one while they watch their families burn” and “Next time my name rolls off your tongue, choke on it…and die.” And that was merely the tip of the iceberg. Grace endured even worse abuse, unsuitable for print.