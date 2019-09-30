The Delmarva Peninsula a model for land conservation?

Thinking about my own family, of course the middle Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake in Maryland is our favorite place with its rich intermingling of land and water and fresh vegetables and seafood in the summer, and great hunting and sunsets in the winter. But we also love the deserted beaches around the southern tip of the Peninsula, the many local ice cream shops in the quaint small towns throughout the Eastern Shore of Virginia, and I have fond memories of trips to the Delaware Bay shore for the horseshoe crab spawn and shorebird migrations every spring.