Bold, sensible actions needed to push Md. to net zero emissions

There is some good news in the U.N. report. If we are able to reduce carbon emissions to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement to keep the world’s average temperature increase to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), sea-level rise experienced in Maryland could remain under 3 feet well into the next century. If we don’t, the rise could be as much as 10 feet. According to another recent U.N. report, the world must eliminate its net carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 or shortly thereafter to stay well below 2 degrees. We cannot leave this to our grandchildren to tackle later because by then the meltdown of polar ice could not be slowed.