Doctor: Dying prisoners deserve dignity and palliative care, if not compassionate release | COMMENTARY

Compassionate release of seriously ill prisoners became a matter of federal statute in 1984 and has currently been adopted by the majority of U.S. prison jurisdictions. Remembering this, and recognizing Jimmy’s advanced cancer and limited life expectancy, I inquire about whether he has sought a compassionate release. Jimmy moistens his lips and swallows hard. He says that his request is waiting to be approved by the parole commission. Tears pool in his eyes, and his face becomes red. He recalls when prison inmates heard he submitted paperwork, they told him he will get the “Back Door Parole,” meaning he will die in prison. Jimmy tells me the prison wardens are understanding but face their own problems serving aging populations that suffer from chronic diseases including cognitive, and functional decline. I discuss with Jimmy a plan for symptom management to ensure his comfort before he is discharged back to prison. He asks for a Bible.