Increase in alcohol tax could help address state’s health inequities | COMMENTARY

While Maryland has one of the best health care delivery systems in the nation, if not the world, the COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that it is nonetheless failing many Marylanders. Too many people of color, low-income people and rural residents face an inadequate and discriminatory health care system that does not effectively meet their health needs. The past few months of protests over racial injustice have made clear that people in Maryland and across the nation expect our elected leaders to act aggressively to create a fair and responsive health care system for everyone, no matter which community they live in.