Strengthen Md. gun laws, don’t settle for ‘good enough’

We must change gun laws, but it is also true that we must address issues that intersect with gun violence and provide opportunity for those most underserved — like investing substantially more in students who need the most support; making housing more affordable; ensuring universal access to quality health care, including mental health services and addiction treatment; securing more job opportunities for those who need them, including those who are formerly incarcerated; and pushing for overall community prosperity and opportunity for Maryland families from the communities in Southern Maryland to the mountains of Western Maryland to the neighborhoods in Baltimore and the communities by the Chesapeake Bay.