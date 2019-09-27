Goldberg: Ukraine-Biden whistleblower affair shows what Team Trump thinks of us

But even if I'm wrong, it doesn't matter. Let's assume Joe Biden is guilty of something bad. We should still be appalled that the president of the United States would use his office to pressure foreign powers to do opposition research for him. I mean, my God, the day after Robert Mueller testified to Congress about his report investigating whether the Trump campaign had colluded with one foreign power, Russia, the president got on the horn and encouraged another foreign power, Ukraine, to help with his re-election.